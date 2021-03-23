 

GRID launches no-code spreadsheet-to-web tool, enabling everyday spreadsheet users to build smart, interactive web documents

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 13:25  |  42   |   |   

- Iceland-based startup launches productivity tool aiming to ease common challenges of sharing and presenting data from spreadsheets

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRID, the Iceland-based SaaS startup on a mission to revolutionize the way people work with data and numbers, today announced the official launch of its no-code productivity tool that will enable spreadsheet users around the world to build interactive, smart documents from their spreadsheets and share them easily on the web.

With an estimated 1 billion spreadsheet users worldwide, there are a huge number of business professionals who encounter the same challenges when it comes to sharing and presenting data from spreadsheets. Formatting, emailing, updating, and trying to communicate insights from spreadsheets are well-known headaches in the world of spreadsheet users. GRID intends to change that.

Nimrod Priell, CEO of Cord and one of GRID's earliest adopters, believes the value GRID provides to his organization is especially significant during a time when remote teams are in need of powerful software solutions. Priell shares, "GRID was invaluable for us - it's quite hard exploring a few options dynamically in an Excel file, and having the explanation together with a dynamic model with visualization is exactly what was needed to explore how growth could look like and what time horizon and budget it would take over this asynchronous, remote world we all found ourselves in!"

GRID has been in open beta since August 2020, following the company's $12M Series A led by NEA. In the six months since then, both the company and product have seen rapid growth, with the team increasing from 14 to 25 and daily signups for the beta program more than doubling. In addition, GRID has added several of its community's most requested features to the product. Users now enjoy the ability to embed GRID documents on their websites, a new and improved editor UI experience, instant synchronization with  Google Sheets, and a whole host of other improvements and features.

GRID's new `Professional' tier, offers a more powerful publishing feature set to subscribers, including custom branded embeds, more options for editing the look and feel of GRID documents, as well as document statistics and other information about document usage. These features are especially valuable for business users who want to publish data models, reports, and calculators either as a service to their existing clientele or as tools to capture new leads. GRID empowers `Professional' tier subscribers to build custom assets themselves and publish them easily to their websites, saving time and money that would otherwise be spent on hiring a developer for the task.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GRID launches no-code spreadsheet-to-web tool, enabling everyday spreadsheet users to build smart, interactive web documents - Iceland-based startup launches productivity tool aiming to ease common challenges of sharing and presenting data from spreadsheets REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GRID, the Iceland-based SaaS startup on a mission to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the 10th Annual J.P. Morgan Napa Valley Forum
CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Convidecia in Hungary
Crypto Liquidity Platform Black Ocean Opens Customer Whitelist
Bambuser Signs Contract With Japanese Multinational Company
Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release ...
Isoprenol Market to thrive on its Increasing Adoption by Agrochemical Sector, Product Diversification opening opportunities in Cosmetics Sector too: TMR
Lessons Learned From the Closure of Petra Nova, IDTechEx Reports
SMS grey routes are expected to generate revenue leakages of US$37.1 billion between 2020-2024
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area