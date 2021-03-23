XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Commences Public Offering of Preferred Shares

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: XFLT), a diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle, has announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its newly designated Series 2026 Term Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares”) pursuant to the Fund’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Trust also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of the Preferred Shares sold to cover over-allotments, if any. The final terms of the offering will depend on market and other conditions at the time of pricing, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Trust intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to invest in accordance with its investment objective and policies, for general working capital purposes and/or to pay down outstanding borrowings under its credit facility.