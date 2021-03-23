Laboratory Gas Generators Market worth $686 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Laboratory Gas Generators Market by type (Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Zero Air, Purge Gas, ToC), Application (Gas Chromatography, LC-MS), End user (Life Science Industry, Chemical & Petrochemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Lab Gas Generators Market is projected to reach USD 686 million by 2026 from USD 353 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of the laboratory gas generators market is driven by the growing importance of analytical techniques in drug and food approval processes, rising food safety concerns, increasing adoption of laboratory gas generators owing to their various advantages over conventional gas cylinders, growing demand for hydrogen gas as an alternative to helium, and the increasing R&D spending in target industries.

Nitrogen gas generators accounted for the larger share of the share of global laboratory gas generators market in 2020

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into nitrogen gas generators, hydrogen gas generators, zero air generators, purge gas generators, TOC gas generators, and other gas generators. The nitrogen gas generators segment accounted for the largest share of global lab gas generators market. This can be attributed to factors such as cost-efficiency, increased safety, reduced downtime and supply issues, environmental benefits, and its wide usage among end users.

By application, the liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on application, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), gas analyzers, and other applications. The liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high efficiency and the expandable and scalable nitrogen generation capacity of generators in LC-MS applications.