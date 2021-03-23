Teleperformance Powers Future Work with Citrix

“We are a people company, and if we’re not able to replicate all the processes that we do in our brick and mortar locations, we can’t compete,” said Jose Guereque –Executive Vice President of Infrastructure and Chief Information Officer, Teleperformance Nearshore. “With Citrix, and Teleperformance Cloud Campus, we’ve created a digital workspace that allows our agents to work as they would if they were in our office and fulfill our client needs.”

Hybrid work is the future of work. And companies that embrace it today, can position themselves for success tomorrow. Witness Teleperformance . Leveraging digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), and Teleperformance Cloud Campus, the global leader in customer experience management has enabled work from anywhere across its global operations. And in doing so, it has opened access to new pools of talent that allow it to serve customers with the agility and excellence they have come to expect and accelerate business performance.

Embracing the Future of Work

When COVID-19 hit last March, Teleperformance was challenged to quickly enable remote work to keep its operations – and the clients around the world who rely on them – up and running. The company rose to the occasion, successfully equipping more than 250,000 employees to work from home using Citrix digital workspace solutions, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix ADC.

Delivered as part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops allows organizations to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools employees need to do their best work in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so that they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.

But Teleperformance isn’t just using Citrix to enable remote work. Instead, it’s rethinking the way work gets done - and even who does it - leveraging technology to build more agility into its work model and workforce strategy.

“Work from anywhere is not a pandemic play,” Guereque said. “We will keep the hybrid scheme forever as our permanent model, and Citrix will be a key technology partner in driving it.”

Forging a New Model

With Citrix and Teleperformance Cloud Campus, Teleperformance can create a powerful digital workspace experience that enables its agents to securely access the resources and tools they need to collaborate and get work done in the most efficient and effective way possible across any channel, device or location, enabling the company to reach new talent pools in remote locales, which according to Guereque, has been game changing.