Jabil Introduces PA 0600 Additive Filament

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced the availability of a patent pending, innovative new additive material, Jabil PA 0600, which delivers the high strength and stiffness required for demanding aerospace, automotive and industrial manufacturing applications. This latest advancement from Jabil Engineered Materials was created, formulated and produced at the company’s Minnesota-based Materials Innovation Center for use in traditional and additive manufacturing.

Jabil PA 0600 is ideally suited for durable, repetitive-use parts, including gears and screws with detailed threads and knurling (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re building upon Jabil’s legacy in materials science to improve existing polymers or create new ones at the molecular level to benefit our customers,” said Matt Torosian, additive product management director, Jabil. “Our focus on innovation led to the discovery of our PA 0600 filament, which has a unique formulation with Acetal plastic attributes but without potentially dangerous formaldehyde emissions associated with overheating.”

Delivering Material Strength, Stiffness and Safety

According to a March 2021 Jabil survey on 3D Printing Technology Trends, additive manufacturing adoption is increasing significantly, especially in the production of critical manufacturing jigs, fixtures and tooling, as well as moving prototypes into production and scaling the manufacturing of production parts. Nearly 50% of the respondents to the survey expect their use of 3D printing for production parts to double over the next three to five years. Additionally, 90% of those polled use plastics and polymers for 3D printing, up from 74% just two years ago.

The versatile Jabil PA 0600 filament is well suited for a variety of applications as the material exhibits high stiffness, dimensional stability and good wear resistance, as well as low-friction, self-lubricating characteristics. The new filament delivers high levels of smoothness and durability, typically required in the production of gears, bearings and rollers; jigs, fixtures and tooling; and work-holding devices, posts and nests. Additionally, the material simplifies post-print machining, including fly cuts, thread taps and heat stakes.

Moreover, Jabil PA 0600 filament provides enhanced functionality typically associated with Delrin Acetal plastic or alternative POM materials — without the risk of exposure to formaldehyde emissions when the material is overheated. The Jabil PA 0600 filament has been formulated without formaldehyde, so there is no release of noxious odors or fumes during processing. This offers product designers greater flexibility, speed and safety in developing complex parts that must be resistant to fatigue, friction and abrasion.

Accelerating Availability of Advanced Materials

More than 50% of those polled in the recent survey cited lengthy material development cycles as a major challenge, up from 27% two years earlier. To accelerate the availability of specialized materials, Jabil Engineered Materials’ chemists, material scientists and additive manufacturing experts have developed filaments, powders, pellets and custom materials featuring unique and enhanced properties.

“Jabil PA 0600 filament is an exciting, engineered material advancement, offering a viable Delrin alternative with the durability and strength needed for a wide range of additive manufacturing applications,” said Bas de Jong, VP market development, materials & strategic partnerships at Ultimaker. “Previous materials from Jabil that are already available in the Ultimaker Marketplace in Ultimaker Cura offer users first-time right results and peace of mind while printing on our 3D printers and using the printed applications.”

The Jabil PA 0600 filament is featured in the Ultimaker Marketplace in Ultimaker Cura 3D printing software and is available through DigiKey.

Disclaimer: All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005124/en/