 

Jabil Introduces PA 0600 Additive Filament

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 13:45  |  33   |   |   

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced the availability of a patent pending, innovative new additive material, Jabil PA 0600, which delivers the high strength and stiffness required for demanding aerospace, automotive and industrial manufacturing applications. This latest advancement from Jabil Engineered Materials was created, formulated and produced at the company’s Minnesota-based Materials Innovation Center for use in traditional and additive manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005124/en/

Jabil PA 0600 is ideally suited for durable, repetitive-use parts, including gears and screws with detailed threads and knurling (Photo: Business Wire)

Jabil PA 0600 is ideally suited for durable, repetitive-use parts, including gears and screws with detailed threads and knurling (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re building upon Jabil’s legacy in materials science to improve existing polymers or create new ones at the molecular level to benefit our customers,” said Matt Torosian, additive product management director, Jabil. “Our focus on innovation led to the discovery of our PA 0600 filament, which has a unique formulation with Acetal plastic attributes but without potentially dangerous formaldehyde emissions associated with overheating.”

Delivering Material Strength, Stiffness and Safety

According to a March 2021 Jabil survey on 3D Printing Technology Trends, additive manufacturing adoption is increasing significantly, especially in the production of critical manufacturing jigs, fixtures and tooling, as well as moving prototypes into production and scaling the manufacturing of production parts. Nearly 50% of the respondents to the survey expect their use of 3D printing for production parts to double over the next three to five years. Additionally, 90% of those polled use plastics and polymers for 3D printing, up from 74% just two years ago.

The versatile Jabil PA 0600 filament is well suited for a variety of applications as the material exhibits high stiffness, dimensional stability and good wear resistance, as well as low-friction, self-lubricating characteristics. The new filament delivers high levels of smoothness and durability, typically required in the production of gears, bearings and rollers; jigs, fixtures and tooling; and work-holding devices, posts and nests. Additionally, the material simplifies post-print machining, including fly cuts, thread taps and heat stakes.

Moreover, Jabil PA 0600 filament provides enhanced functionality typically associated with Delrin Acetal plastic or alternative POM materials — without the risk of exposure to formaldehyde emissions when the material is overheated. The Jabil PA 0600 filament has been formulated without formaldehyde, so there is no release of noxious odors or fumes during processing. This offers product designers greater flexibility, speed and safety in developing complex parts that must be resistant to fatigue, friction and abrasion.

Accelerating Availability of Advanced Materials

More than 50% of those polled in the recent survey cited lengthy material development cycles as a major challenge, up from 27% two years earlier. To accelerate the availability of specialized materials, Jabil Engineered Materials’ chemists, material scientists and additive manufacturing experts have developed filaments, powders, pellets and custom materials featuring unique and enhanced properties.

“Jabil PA 0600 filament is an exciting, engineered material advancement, offering a viable Delrin alternative with the durability and strength needed for a wide range of additive manufacturing applications,” said Bas de Jong, VP market development, materials & strategic partnerships at Ultimaker. “Previous materials from Jabil that are already available in the Ultimaker Marketplace in Ultimaker Cura offer users first-time right results and peace of mind while printing on our 3D printers and using the printed applications.”

The Jabil PA 0600 filament is featured in the Ultimaker Marketplace in Ultimaker Cura 3D printing software and is available through DigiKey.

Disclaimer: All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

Jabil Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jabil Introduces PA 0600 Additive Filament Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced the availability of a patent pending, innovative new additive material, Jabil PA 0600, which delivers the high strength and stiffness required for demanding aerospace, automotive and industrial manufacturing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Jabil Posts Second Quarter Results; Raises Outlook for Fiscal Year
11.03.21
Jabil investiert weltweit in Papierverpackungslösungen für mehr Nachhaltigkeit im Verbrauchsgüterbereich
11.03.21
Jabil Announces Global Investment in Paper Packaging Solutions to Meet Heightened CPG Sustainability Demand
04.03.21
Jabil Healthcare Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with E3D, Expanding Pharmaceutical Market Offering
02.03.21
Jabil’s Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Announcement Set