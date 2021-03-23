 

Iteris Awarded $3.5 Million Contract for Role in Arizona DOT’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded contracts for a total of $3.5 million by the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture, a design-build joint-venture (DBJV) team, for its role in the Arizona Department of Transportation’s (ADOT) I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which aims to improve one of the busiest freeway segments in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Iteris Awarded $3.5 Million Contract for Role in Arizona DOT’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project (Photo: Business Wire)

The historic four-year project, which will reconstruct an 11-mile segment of Interstate 10 spanning the cities of Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler, and the town of Guadalupe, is the first major urban freeway reconstruction project in Maricopa County, according to ADOT. The I-10 Broadway Curve is one of the most heavily traveled freeway segments in the state, providing connectivity from Downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport to the southeast Valley and southern Arizona.

Under the terms of the contract, Iteris will provide the DBJV with design services (for temporary construction staging design), two software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and its congestion management managed service. The combination of Iteris’ SaaS solutions and managed service will enable the DBJV to manage and minimize construction impacts, and increase safety and mobility for 300,000 daily metro Phoenix road users during the construction phase of the $615 million project.

Iteris’ ClearGuide transportation performance measures SaaS solution will enable the analysis and visualization of traffic data to improve safety and mobility during construction. ClearGuide will give the DBJV access to powerful features including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis during construction; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning of project detour routes.

