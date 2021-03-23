 

General Mills Announces Proposed Sale of European Yoplait Operations to Sodiaal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 13:30  |  10   |   |   

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding to sell its 51 percent controlling interest in Yoplait S.A.S. to Sodiaal, a leading French dairy cooperative, in exchange for full ownership of the Canadian Yoplait business and a reduced royalty rate for use of the Yoplait and Liberté brands in the United States and Canada. The proposed transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2021, subject to appropriate labor consultations, regulatory filings, and other customary closing conditions.

Following completion of the transaction, Yoplait S.A.S. would operate yogurt businesses in France, the United Kingdom, and certain other markets, and manage a network of 28 franchisees manufacturing and distributing Yoplait branded products in more than 40 countries around the world. Net sales for the Yoplait S.A.S business that would be wholly owned by Sodiaal totaled $740 million in fiscal 2020. Under the terms of the transaction, General Mills would acquire Sodiaal’s 49 percent ownership interest in Yoplait Canada Holding Co., making the Yoplait Canada yogurt business, which generated $290 million in net sales in fiscal 2020, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Mills. Following completion of the transaction, General Mills would wholly own yogurt operations in the United States and Canada that generated a combined $1.4 billion in net sales in fiscal 2020 and would distribute Yoplait and Liberté branded products in the United States and Canada on a royalty-free basis.

“With today’s announcement, we’re taking another step toward advancing our Accelerate strategy and further reshaping our portfolio to drive profitable growth for the long term,” said General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening. “This transaction improves our growth profile, enhances our margins, and creates value for our shareholders. Additionally, it increases our focus on the brand platforms that have the greatest growth potential.”

“This transaction allows us to accelerate our Europe & Australia segment’s growth by increasing our focus on our advantaged global platforms, including Mexican food, super-premium ice cream, and snack bars,” added Dana McNabb, Group President of General Mills’ Europe & Australia segment. “At the same time, we are pleased to be returning the European Yoplait business to the brand’s original creator and our trusted partner, Sodiaal. The General Mills team will work diligently alongside Sodiaal to ensure a smooth transition as this business enters its next chapter.”

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

General Mills Announces Proposed Sale of European Yoplait Operations to Sodiaal General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding to sell its 51 percent controlling interest in Yoplait S.A.S. to Sodiaal, a leading French dairy cooperative, in exchange for full ownership of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.03.21
Die ersten 100 Euro Dividende: Diese Aktien sind ideal
16.03.21
New BLUE Tastefuls Wet Cat Food Solves Pet Parents’ Mealtime Angst by Bringing Together Taste and Nutrition
13.03.21
General Mills mit weit über 3 % Dividendenrendite: Was können Investoren vom Q4 erwarten?
12.03.21
Oh Schreck! Solltest du die Aktie von General Mills jetzt wirklich meiden?
10.03.21
No Oven Required! Pillsbury is in the Cookie Aisle for the First Time Ever with New Soft Baked Cookies
10.03.21
Weniger Tech, mehr Old Economy? Diese Aktien sind interessant!
06.03.21
Oh Schreck! Verliert General Mills jetzt etwa die defensive Klasse?
04.03.21
BevCanna beruft ehemaliges PepsiCo-Führungsmitglied als President
03.03.21
Betty Crocker Partners with Barbie Dream Gap Project to Empower Girls to Realize Their Limitless Potential
02.03.21
Introducing EPIC Provisions’ First Bar Made From Beef Raised Using Practices to Reduce Carbon Emissions

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
13
10.000 Euro vor 20 Jahren in die Aktie von General Mills investiert: So sehr hätte sich die defensiv
06.05.20
145
General Mills: Gewinn im ersten Quartal klar gestiegen, Erwartungen geschlagen, Ausblick bestätigt