IAA Relocates Fort Myers Branch

“We continuously strive to make improvements that provide the best possible experience for our customers,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “State-of-the-art facilities such as those at the new Fort Myers location are crucial to managing our high volume of vehicles flowing through the Florida market as well as strengthening our leading catastrophe response.”

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the relocation of its Fort Myers, Florida branch. One of 11 IAA branch facilities in the state, the new location includes increased capacity and innovation to support the large Florida market, an area which typically experiences frequent catastrophic weather events.

The new location features a completely renovated office building with an expanded lobby. Creating convenience for buyers and efficiency for vehicle transporters, the site also offers a separate sale pad dedicated to storing vehicles from the current week’s sales as well as a covered outdoor center for managing transactions.

The new branch is located at 11950 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33913. A listing of preview days and sales days at the branch can be found at www.iaai.com.

About IAA

