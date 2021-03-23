 

IAA Relocates Fort Myers Branch

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 13:30  |  19   |   |   

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the relocation of its Fort Myers, Florida branch. One of 11 IAA branch facilities in the state, the new location includes increased capacity and innovation to support the large Florida market, an area which typically experiences frequent catastrophic weather events.

“We continuously strive to make improvements that provide the best possible experience for our customers,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “State-of-the-art facilities such as those at the new Fort Myers location are crucial to managing our high volume of vehicles flowing through the Florida market as well as strengthening our leading catastrophe response.”

The new location features a completely renovated office building with an expanded lobby. Creating convenience for buyers and efficiency for vehicle transporters, the site also offers a separate sale pad dedicated to storing vehicles from the current week’s sales as well as a covered outdoor center for managing transactions.

The new branch is located at 11950 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33913. A listing of preview days and sales days at the branch can be found at www.iaai.com.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

