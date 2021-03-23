 

CURE Pharmaceutical Augments Its Existing U.S. DEA License in Order to Initiate Development of Its Psychedelics-Based Pharmaceutical Clinical Pipeline

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (“CURE” or the “Company”) (OTC: CURR), a vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company, announced today that it has secured an extension to its Schedule I U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) license that will allow the Company to conduct research on psychedelics-based pharmaceuticals using compounds such as LSD, MDMA, and psilocybin as potential treatments for various mental health disorders. The license enables CURE to conduct fully integrated research at its facility utilizing leading compounds and its patented delivery platform, seeking innovative solutions in high-impact and unmet patient need areas.

Schedule I licenses are granted to companies with the qualifications and research protocols for the handling of drug substances with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Obtaining this type of license is a rigorous process, requiring a well-documented scientific investigation in a formal application, inspection of laboratory facilities and confirmation of facility security.

“This license will allow us to build out our previously announced psychedelics program safely and legally, expanding our specialty pharmaceutical pipeline and opening new doors to research advancement,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE. “Since the company was founded, we have been focused on providing unique patient solutions and we’re excited to continue to do so using this expanded license in conjunction with our cGMP-certified and FDA-registered facility.”

CURE’s existing DEA license allows the company to manufacture cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. Last year, CURE used this license to complete a pharmacokinetic study of its preliminary 25mg cannabidiol (CBD) oral film showing improved bioavailability of CBD in healthy subjects when compared to 25mg soft gels. The study showed significantly higher serum concentration (Cmax) and significantly faster absorption (Tmax) comparing CURE's CBD oral film dosage form to a commercially available CBD soft gel.

Further research on psychedelic compounds as potential treatments for mental health disorders has gained significant interest in last few years. There is promising research being conducted at the private, academic, and federal level on treatment of depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, and anxiety.

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.
 CURE Pharmaceutical is the pioneering developer of CUREform, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

