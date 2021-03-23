Valero Energy Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on April 22, 2021

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) (“Valero”) announced today that it will host a conference call on April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2021 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may log on to Valero’s Investor Relations website at www.investorvalero.com.