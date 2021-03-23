Sunlight Financial Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Reaffirms 2021 Financial Metrics

Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight” or the “Company”), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company in the process of completing a business combination with Apollo-affiliated Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ) (“Spartan”), today provided select full year 2020 metrics and reaffirmed the Company’s previously provided forecast for 2021 to 2023 funded loan volume, total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

“Sunlight Financial’s strong top- and bottom-line growth in 2020 is a testament to the breadth of its distribution channels, sophistication of its risk management, and stability of its funding partnerships, as well as to the seamless experience Sunlight’s proprietary technology platform, Orange, provides to contractors, homeowners and capital providers,” said Matt Potere, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlight. “During 2020, our team expanded the suite of loan products offered through Sunlight’s platform, added hundreds of contractors to our network, and delivered the best loan performance in residential solar.”