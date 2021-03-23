Sunlight Financial Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Reaffirms 2021 Financial Metrics
Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight” or the “Company”), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company in the process of completing a business combination with Apollo-affiliated Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ) (“Spartan”), today provided select full year 2020 metrics and reaffirmed the Company’s previously provided forecast for 2021 to 2023 funded loan volume, total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.
“Sunlight Financial’s strong top- and bottom-line growth in 2020 is a testament to the breadth of its distribution channels, sophistication of its risk management, and stability of its funding partnerships, as well as to the seamless experience Sunlight’s proprietary technology platform, Orange, provides to contractors, homeowners and capital providers,” said Matt Potere, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlight. “During 2020, our team expanded the suite of loan products offered through Sunlight’s platform, added hundreds of contractors to our network, and delivered the best loan performance in residential solar.”
“We look forward to combining with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ) and accelerating the transition to a clean energy future,” added Mr. Potere. “The residential solar market continues to grow, as does the point-of-sale financing opportunity. Sunlight is well positioned to further scale its platform in 2021 and achieve substantial growth in funded loan volume, total revenue and adjusted EBITDA.”
Full Year 2020 Key Financial Metrics
- Total funded loan volume of $1.47 billion, a 41% increase from 2019
- Total revenue growth of 31% to $69.6 million
- Adjusted EBITDA growth of 40% to $24.0 million
2021 to 2023 Outlook
Sunlight is reaffirming its previously provided 2021-2023 financial forecast for funded loan volume, total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, including:
- Expected 2021 total funded loan volume of $2.66 billion, an 81% increase from 2020
- Expected 2021 total revenue growth of 77% to $123.4 million
- Expected 2021 Adjusted EBITDA growth of 151% to $60.2 million
Business Combination Transaction
On January 23, 2021, Sunlight entered into a business combination agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ). The business combination is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined public company will be named Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Sunlight Financial LLC will be the new public holding company’s sole operating subsidiary and Sunlight’s existing management team will continue to lead the business. Sunlight will be listed on NYSE and has reserved the ticker “SUNL” for use by the Company post-completion of the business combination with Spartan.
