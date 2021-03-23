ME2C Environmental Announces Technologies under Development in the Rare Earth Market

Anticipated to Dramatically Improve Production of REEs in North America

CORSICANA, TX, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced new technologies under development intended to improve the processing of rare earth elements (REEs) in North America. The Department of Energy has reported a global market for REEs valued at approximately $13.2 billion in 2019 with a growth expectation of 10.7% annually (between 2020 to 2026).

According to the Department of Energy, the U.S. currently imports all of the rare earth elements it consumes, of which approximately 80% are imported from China, the global leader in the rare earth industry. In 2018, the Department of Energy reported that the global demand for rare earth elements was approximately 150,000 tons with the U.S. demand at approximately 11%, or about 16,500 tons. Rare earth elements today are commonly used in automobile catalysts and petroleum refining catalysts, televisions, magnets, batteries, and medical devices.