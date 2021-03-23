 

QCI Launches Quantum-Powered QGraph for Compute-Intensive Graph-Analytics

QGraph Solves the Most Challenging Graph Problems on Quantum Computers without Complex Quantum Programming

LEESBURG, Va., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has launched QGraph which analyzes graphs (i.e., collections of vertices and edges) with QCI’s cloud-based Qatalyst ready-to-run quantum software. QGraph together with Qatalyst enables users and analysts to solve the most computationally expensive graph problems – the kind that can benefit the most from quantum computing, that are essential for understanding high-dimensional data in fast moving contexts, and that to date have been prohibitively expensive to compute in practice – quickly and cost-effectively on both classical (CPU) and quantum (QPU) computers.

As part of Qatalyst, QGraph performs the most challenging graph kernels via the powerful Q API, transforms input graphs into constrained optimization problems, and then delivers them to the Qatalyst Core computational engine for CPU and/or QPU processing. The process employs quantum-ready techniques that fuel increases in accuracy and deliver a diversity of valuable results.

Graphs offer a powerful way to analyze heterogeneous data that has many dimensions, is unstructured and has sparse values across all variables. Ridesharing and food delivery services are two perfect examples where graphs can be highly useful. They both calculate physical location data to efficiently match customers with providers, and problems of these types are more easily solved visually with a graph. Graphs are also often used to model networks, such as social, metabolic, gene and transportation, as well as molecular structures.

Other business use cases of graph analytics include air traffic control and route optimization for efficiency and lowering fuel consumption. Retailers use graph analytics to determine what products are frequently purchased together and by what type of customer, enabling better marketing and sales intelligence. Healthcare and pharmaceutical companies use graph analytics when examining patient symptoms and outcomes for medical analysis and drug development.

Some of the most valuable calculations are highly compute-intensive and grow exponentially with the size of the graph. The complexity of data and relationships within large computations can become so great that classical systems have difficulty solving them. This limitation is the reason many subject matter experts (SMEs) are unable to perform these analyses on their graphs despite the benefits.

