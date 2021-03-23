 

Mobivity Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Conference Call for March 30, 2021

PHOENIX, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, and facilitate digital transformation, today announced that the Company will release results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1- 855-327-6837
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-631-891-4304
Please Reference Conference ID: 10013628

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143934.

Participating on the call will be Mobivity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Brennan. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on March 30, 2021 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 10013628. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331


Disclaimer

