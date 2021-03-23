 

Genasys Inc. Receives Multi-Year Enterprise Software Services Contract from Global Automaker

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced an enterprise software services contract from a major automobile manufacturer for its operations in North America. Genasys Enterprise software services went live with the manufacturer on March 15th, replacing a competitor's system.

“Under the multi-year contract, Genasys Enterprise software is facilitating the delivery of life safety and other critical event notifications to more than 15,000 employees located in Canada and 12 U.S. states,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Genasys Enterprise is deployed at the automaker’s production facility and 23 other corporate sites.”

As part of the Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software suite, Genasys Enterprise delivers notifications during everyday duties and critical business events via voice calls, SMS messages, email, desktop alerts, WhatsApp, and other corporate communication channels. It also offers a user-friendly solution to message transient workers, contractors, and visitors.

Genasys Enterprise integrates with active directories and HR, visitor management and building control systems, to provide full redundancy and high resilience for workforce safety.

Mr. Danforth continued, “With real-time situational awareness in a single dashboard that features two-way polling, duress buttons, field check-ins, and recipient locations, Genasys Enterprise helps keep people safe and businesses working.”

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated. 

