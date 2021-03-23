 

Tennis Innovator Slinger Bag Announces Q3 Results

Slinger Bag’s revolutionary sports technology continues to drive significant growth and take the tennis world by storm

Baltimore, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports tech brand launched in 2020 and focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced strong financial results for its third quarter. These impressive results underline both Slinger Bag’s position as the much sought after addition to the global tennis market and the amazing progress that this part-crowdfunded start-up has made in the nine months since it commenced its presale deliveries of its Slinger Bag ball launcher in July 2020.

The latest results detail that in the reporting period of November 2020 to January 2021, Slinger Bag generated US$4.1Million in total revenues, (an increase of 24% on Q2 sales of $3.3M). The Company’s total revenues for its financial year-to-date are now at US$7.3Million, with no comparative sales for the previous year. Slinger Bag has shipped approximately 15,000 units to date through its direct to consumer channel and its global distribution partners.

The company has also reported the achievement of a number of significant milestones in Q3, including an uplisting onto the OTCQB Venture Market; entering three new international markets (the company is now sold in close to 50 territories worldwide across six continents); signing a major strategic partnership in North America with Wilson Sporting Goods; cementing a long term strategic partnership with the prestigious Peter Burwash International Group and signing tennis icon and former #2 world ranked player and Olympic silver medalist, Tommy Haas as its latest global brand ambassador.

“Despite the impact of the global pandemic, Slinger Bag has enjoyed strong, sustained growth, and is recognized as a game-changing product in the global tennis market. We are excited by the progress we have made in such a short amount of time and are grateful for the support we have received from our consumers and shareholders alike”, said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “All signs point to continued growth for Slinger Bag as we open up new distribution markets for our Tennis Launcher and begin to market new launchers to Pickleball, Padel and Soft Tennis consumers. As a company we are enabling mutually beneficial strategic alliances with iconic tennis brands such as Wilson and Dunlop, and across the globe we are attracting the best-in-class, market-leading distribution companies. I am particularly excited by the opportunity to work with tennis federations, governing bodies and other partners, such as recently agreed with the LTA in the UK, to develop grassroots relationships and initiatives to drive excitement and participation in the game of tennis around the world. I am also particularly proud to have Tommy Haas, Mike & Bob Bryan and Nick Bollettieri on our Slinger Bag team as we work to further build out our high profile global ambassador team over the coming months. Over the past year, as evidenced by the recent PAC report, tennis has enjoyed a resurgence in player numbers, in overall participation levels and in total play occasions making it a perfect time to be building a sports-tech, game improvement, consumer focused tennis brand”, concluded Ballardie.

