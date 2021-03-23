 

OrthoPediatrics Surpasses Milestones of 500 Scoliosis Correction Cases Worldwide and Nine-Years of Clinical Experience with the ApiFix Procedure

The Internal Brace Option is a viable alternative for treating progressive moderate scoliosis in adolescents and a game-changing treatment option for medical providers and patients to consider

WARSAW, Ind., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that it has surpassed two significant procedure milestones for its ApiFix technology – an exciting alternative for the treatment of progressive adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS). Over 500 ApiFix procedures have now been performed treating young AIS patients at centers in the USA, Canada, Europe, Israel, and Asia with long-term clinical follow-up now exceeding nine years.

“These are significant milestones for this revolutionary technology and the patients it has benefited all over the world,” said David Bailey, President of OrthoPediatrics. “OrthoPediatrics remains committed to providing innovative and game-changing solutions to pediatric caregivers, therapists and surgeons that better enable them to treat their patients.”

The ApiFix procedure offers select AIS patients a less invasive, motion-preserving option for achieving curve correction – without the permanence of fusion. The ApiFix system’s novel approach to correcting spinal deformity is a welcome medical advancement that has the ability to disrupt the continuum of care for scoliosis treatment in certain pediatric patients. Its elegant design and biomechanical considerations combined with the simplistic posterior approach is unmatched.

“Our continued review of the extensive clinical experience with the ApiFix system and our ongoing collection of new data continue to underscore ApiFix’s positive and encouraging results realized in patients with progressive spinal deformity,” commented Daphna Zaroor Regev, PhD, Director of Clinical Affairs at ApiFix Ltd. “We are committed to establishing a new standard of care for spinal deformity treatment and generating peer-reviewed clinical evidence to support its use.”

The Company has recruited 20 leading clinical centers in the United States to enter data related to the use of the ApiFix system into a post-approval study registry hosted by the Pediatric Spine Study Group. The registry will continue to monitor the safety and probable benefit of the procedure for the treatment of progressive AIS. A typical ApiFix surgical procedure is completed in less than two hours with minimal blood loss (<50cc) and requires a hospital stay of only one or two days. Patient recovery is relatively pain-free and is measured in days, not months, with children able to return to school in just several weeks. The ApiFix MID-C System has FDA and CE Mark approvals.

