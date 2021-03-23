Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Appoints Chairman of New Financial Advisory Board, Adds Two More Members

Ian Subel is currently managing director of Fogel Capital Partners (2011 – Present), providing corporate finance advisory services to the family office, insurance, consumer products, healthcare, entertainment technology, energy, oil and gas sectors. He previously served as chief financial officer and treasurer at LifeFirms Group of Companies (2007 – 2011), a single-family office where he oversaw the multiple operating entities owned by the Group.

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Subel as chairman of the New Financial Advisory Board. Also appointed to the board are David Mapely and Dylan Piccolo.

Ian was managing director at Deloitte Corporate Finance (1998 – 2002) and became a partner during his 5-year tenure at Fisher Hoffman Sithole/Panell Kerr Forester (1992 – 1997). He graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa with bachelor’s degrees in commerce and accounting. He is a certified public accountant and holds several insurance licenses.

David Mapely has spent 35 years working in the financial markets for major international investment banks in New York, Hong Kong, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Switzerland and Luxembourg. He initially managed portfolios of derivatives and bonds but eventually headed up all capital markets trading while based in Japan. He then moved to Hong Kong to head up capital markets sales for Asia, where he and his team advised central banks and big institutional investors on their debt and currency reserves portfolios

David co-founded the Shimoda Group in 1993, becoming involved in launching investment funds in Vietnam and Far East Russia, and trading Cuba restructured national debt. Shimoda's activity has since expanded to cover North American, European and Asia-Pacific markets. He was the chief investment officer of the Shimoda Russia Renaissance Fund, the Shimoda Emerging Europe Fund and the Shimoda Alliance Fund. He was also the business manager of Shimoda Resources Holdings listed in the USA. He is/has been an independent director or advisor to several emerging markets investment funds, including the Orion Russia/NIS Opportunity Fund, the first large Russia/NIS debt fund, launched in 1996. After predicting the Russian debt collapse in 1998, Mapely became active in trading and restructuring emerging European debt including running a debt buy-back program for the National Bank of Romania.