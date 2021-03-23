Bright Mountain Media Celebrates Women’s History Month with Multi-Site “The Power of Women” Featured Series

Each year during March, the contributions women have made to the United States are recognized along with specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields. For 2021, the Company introduced “The Power of Women” initiative to offer its readers a special series during the month. Bright Mountain owned and operated websites featuring the initiative include www.mom.com , www.cafemom.com , www.mamaslatinas.com and www.littlethings.com .

Boca Raton, FL, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has launched a new “The Power of Women” initiative across its female-focused vertical of websites for Women’s History Month, with a range of feature stories and exclusive content from highlighting incredible, pioneering women to empowering moms with expert advice.

“We are privileged to honor all the amazing women in our lives,” said Emily Smith, CEO of Wild Sky Media, a division of Bright Mountain Media. “Year-round, our female-focused vertical of websites seek to help families of all types achieve the common goal of raising happy, confident and kind kids. Women are a force to be reckoned with, and this Women's History Month, we are celebrating that power.

“We have included feature stories and highlights that pay tribute to the powerful female voices that strengthen our families, culture and economy. In one story, we introduce a Latina immigrant who went from being a housekeeper to an aerospace engineer at NASA. In another, we chat with a life coach about self-love and what that really means for women. We hope our users enjoy our curated content and encourage everyone to take a moment during the month to honor the special women in their lives.”

