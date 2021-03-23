WellteQ Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ), formerly known as Terra Nova Resources (the “Company” or WellteQ”), is pleased to announce that it will begin trading under its new name “WellteQ Digital Health Inc.” and symbol “WTEQ” effective at the market open on March 23, 2021.
Trading of WellteQ under its new symbol follows the completion of the previously announced business combination involving WellteQ Limited, CBDS Health Inc. and Terra Nova Resources Inc., and the successful raise of more than $9.5 million through an oversubscribed brokered private placement offering led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Gravitas Securities Inc. as co-lead agents.
“With the support of Canaccord, Gravitas and our investors, WellteQ is now uniquely positioned to emerge as one of the world’s leading global health and wellness platforms. Covid-19 has restacked health as a much higher priority for almost everyone around the world. WellteQ is accelerating investment toward extending our services from corporate wellness all the way through to virtual healthcare, we will soon offer this full continuum of care and are incredibly excited about the next chapter on our journey as a fast-growing public company,” said Scott Montgomery, CEO of WellteQ.
About WellteQ Digital Health Inc.
WellteQ Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model WellteQ currently has two main sectors of customers, employers and insurance companies. WellteQ have secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. WellteQ is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) technologies for connected patient applications in healthcare which will extend the WellteQ’s continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare