WellteQ Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ), formerly known as Terra Nova Resources (the “Company” or WellteQ”), is pleased to announce that it will begin trading under its new name “WellteQ Digital Health Inc.” and symbol “WTEQ” effective at the market open on March 23, 2021.

Trading of WellteQ under its new symbol follows the completion of the previously announced business combination involving WellteQ Limited, CBDS Health Inc. and Terra Nova Resources Inc., and the successful raise of more than $9.5 million through an oversubscribed brokered private placement offering led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Gravitas Securities Inc. as co-lead agents.