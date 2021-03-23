Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Reports 2021 Winter Drill Program Shut Down Due to Warm Weather on The East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (the “Company”) partner company Azincourt Energy Corp. (“Azincourt”) is announcing that the 2021 winter exploration program has been shut down at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.



Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SYH-Patterson-Lake.pdf

Unseasonably warm weather during the first two weeks of March and rapid snow melt has forced the termination of the diamond drill program approximately two weeks earlier than expected. Daytime temperatures above zero with only mild freezing temperatures at night is resulting in the rapid deterioration of ice crossings over rivers and swamps. In the interest of crew safety and environmental responsibility, the decision was taken to defer the remaining meterage in the program until later in the year.

The 2021 exploration program was planned to be a minimum 10+ hole, 2000-to-2500m diamond drill campaign. The program was terminated after the completion of 1195m in 5 drill holes. Preliminary results indicate that the conductive corridor through the A to G Zones contains a thick graphitic package and associated complex structural pattern ideal for the placement of uranium mineralization. Core from the five completed holes is currently being logged and will be sent to SRC Laboratories in Saskatoon for multi-element analysis. Results will be released once they become available.

Target Corridors at East Preston Uranium Project, Western Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/nr-20210118-figure1.png

“The appearance of open water at ice crossings and rapidly rising water levels in the creeks and swampy areas due to rapid snow melt were a clear indication that our time to complete the winter program was at an end,” said Azincourt Exploration Manager, Trevor Perkins. “The five completed holes confirm that we are on the right track at the East Preston Project. The structures intersected show a complexity consistent with multiple intersecting faults, which is very promising for the potential deposition of uranium and we are excited to resume drilling,” continued Mr. Perkins.