 

AMMO, Inc. Initiates Shipment of Ammunition to EU Ally Nation, Including its Patented Armor Piercing Rounds

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce that it has released a shipment, under a US State Department export license, its U.S. patented armor piercing (“AP”) and other military grade ammunition, for delivery to a European ally governmental body. The products include: 

.338 Lapua Magnum
.338 Lapua Magnum Armor Piercing
.50 BMG Armor Piercing
.50 BMG M33 Linked Ball 

“In partnership with our international partners, the markets are beginning to learn how to operate globally in a post-COVID environment and we were pleased to support an ally nation with the manufacture of our best-in-class military grade ammunition, including our U.S. patented AP rounds,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that ”our team is excited about the opportunities in front of us to expand our footprint internationally as we support law enforcement and military branches within the European Union and our allies worldwide in compliance with the U.S. State Department export licensure rules. These products are high performance and, in part, integrate our U.S. patented armor piercing penetrator, ensuring enhanced performance and thus safety for the end-user.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Rob Wiley, CFO
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
IR@ammo-inc.com


