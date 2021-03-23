Azincourt Energy Finishes 2021 Winter Drill Program Early Due to Onset of Warm Weather

Unseasonably warm weather during the first two weeks of March and rapid snow melt has forced the termination of the diamond drill program approximately two weeks earlier than expected. Daytime temperatures above zero with only mild freezing temperatures at night is resulting in the rapid deterioration of ice crossings over rivers and swamps. In the interest of crew safety and environmental responsibility, the decision was taken to defer the remaining meterage in the program until later in the year.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF) , is announcing that the 2021 winter exploration program has ended ahead of schedule at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The 2021 exploration program was planned to be a minimum 10+ hole, up to 2500 meter diamond drill campaign. The program was terminated after the completion of 1195 meters in 5 drill holes. Preliminary results indicate that the conductive corridor through the A to G Zones contains a thick graphitic package and associated complex structural pattern ideal for the placement of uranium mineralization. Core from the five completed holes is currently being logged and is being sent to SRC Laboratories in Saskatoon for multi-element analysis. Results will be released once they become available.

“The appearance of open water at ice crossings and rapidly rising water levels in the creeks and swampy areas due to rapid snow melt were a clear indication that our time to complete the winter program was at an end,” said Exploration Manager, Trevor Perkins. “The five completed holes confirm that we are on the right track at the East Preston Project. The structures intersected show a complexity consistent with multiple intersecting faults, which is very promising for the potential deposition of uranium and we are excited to resume drilling,” continued Mr. Perkins.

The Company is exploring options to complete the meterage allocated to this program. Options being considered include a summer 2021 drill campaign and an expanded winter 2021-2022 drill campaign, subject to permit approval and community consultations.

“Unfortunately, the warm weather became a liability, and there was no alternative but to postpone the remaining meterage for the time being,” said president and CEO, Alex Klenman. “We’re looking into how quickly we can complete the remaining holes. It is a priority, and we do have some options. Those holes will be completed,” continued Mr. Klenman.