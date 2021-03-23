Predictive Oncology Inc. Announces New CEO

In addition to being named CEO, Mr. Engle will retain his role of Chairman of the Board. Mr. Engle joined POAI’s Board of Directors in October, 2016 and was appointed Chairman of the Board in January, 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) , a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery, is excited to announce today that they have appointed J. Melville (“Mel”) Engle as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Mr. Engle has over 20 years’ experience in leadership roles in both the biotechnology and healthcare industries. He has extensive experience in turning companies around and driving sales. He has served in top level capacities e.g., President, CEO, Director, Chairman of the Board, CFO, Regional Director (North America), Managing Director (Canada) and Senior VP of Sales (US) and has launched hundreds of products. Mr. Engle replaces Dr. Carl I. Schwartz, who has retired.

Mr. Engle was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Engle Strategic Solutions (www.englestrategicsolutions.com) where his practice specialized in consulting and coaching for CEOs and business owners. Prior to starting his consulting practice in 2012, Mr. Engle was CEO, Chief Executive Officer of Thermogenesis, a Nasdaq-listed company. Thermogenesis designed, developed and sold medical devices that enabled the practice of regenerative medicine.

In 2002, Mr. Engle was recruited by Merck KGaA to serve as President and CEO of Dey L.P, a division of Merck. Dey L.P, was a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for respiratory, allergy and other breathing disorders. Mr. Engle was instrumental in transforming Dey's company strategy from 90% commodity generics to 90% branded products, resulting in consecutive years of significant growth. During Mr. Engle's tenure, sales increased from $250 million to over $600 million. Dey L.P. was a cornerstone company with the Merck Generics Group (MGG), a division of Merck KGaA. Mr. Engle was also Regional Director, North America for MGG, and led all of their North American businesses, specifically Dey L.P., Genpharm, Inc. (Canada) and Genpharm, L.P. (U.S.) with total sales of $800 million and 1,200 employees. From 1980 to 1994, Mr. Engle was a senior executive with Allergan, Inc. Allergan marketed branded eye care pharmaceuticals, surgical and diagnostic equipment, dermatological products, and Botox. Mr. Engle played key roles within the organization as CFO, Managing Director, Canada (located in Toronto), Senior Vice President, Latin America/Canada, and Senior Vice President, U.S. Sales.