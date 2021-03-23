Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE:MTEC) (FSE:D84) was founded upon a critical and rapid response to a need for PPE at a hospital located in the Metro Vancouver, BC market. In just a few months, it's quickly and efficiently built out a global platform for healthcare supply security.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - Health-care workers continue to sound the alarm regarding their work conditions while dealing with those hospitalized with COVID-19, especially pertaining to shortages of appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE). Recent surveys indicate that the PPE shortage crisis continues at most hospitals, which could potentially get worse as over half of the factories of the world's largest latex gloves maker, Top Glove, have halted production. In many markets, the PPE pipeline is still broken. However, several companies are working towards not only bridging the gap, but revolutionizing the entire system, including Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE:MTEC) (FSE:D84), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B), Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), and MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

The company's unique business model provides a comprehensive offering of on-shore manufactured PPE, testing and technology. Maitri's platform is designed to deliver long-term, reliable, stable healthcare solutions to healthcare, governments and companies around the world.

Their story began when a group of influential business men and women in the region banded together to secure needed supplies for a hospital that was experiencing serious procurement issues. Very quickly the problem was identified, as many of the suppliers that popped up during the early days of the outbreak were of unknown reputation, with products of questionable quality.

Counterfeit and low-quality PPE continues to be a serious issue, as just recently $600,000 of counterfeit PPE made to look like N95 masks from 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were seized at a warehouse in El Paso, Texas.

This wasn't the first scam that involved groups trying to imitate 3M. A pair of men from the Houston area were charged with attempting to fraudulently sell 50 million nonexistent 3M model 1860 N95 respirator masks they didn't possess. In Indiana, a similar scheme resulted in a civil lawsuit by the state's Attorney General Curtis Hill against a man and a corporation that allegedly conspired to defraud the state out of hundreds of millions of dollars, through an allegedly false connection to manufacturer, 3M.