 

Itron Expands Sales Channel Partner Program to EMEA

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that it has extended the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program to Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). With this program, new and existing partners will have access to enhanced tools, training and support for Itron’s solutions, which will equip them to extend the reach of Itron’s technology to the markets they serve around the globe.

Developed to empower a diverse group of channel partners, Itron Engage provides an interconnected community to meet the demands of a transforming customer base. The program features a variety of increasing benefits, and rewards partners who exhibit both expertise across the entire portfolio and exceptional, consistent performance. Itron Engage also provides partners with access to Itron University, a robust online training program augmented with best-in-class support to ensure partners clearly understand the breadth and depth of the Itron portfolio.

Current partners can take advantage of Itron Engage today through the Partner Center, Itron’s existing partner portal. New partners can inquire about enrolling here.

“We are excited to bring our industry-leading sales channel partner program to EMEA, which will equip and empower our partners in EMEA to deliver smart solutions for cities, utilities and municipalities with access to tools, training and more,” said Andrew Jones, vice president of Sales for EMEA at Itron. “With Itron’s innovative technology and services, we are creating a more resourceful world, and Itron Engage brings us together to drive our collective success to solve customers’ challenges.”

“We are off to a great start deploying our new framework with high engagement and excitement from our sales channel community and we look forward to better serving our customers together,” added Gregory Raby, EMEA Channel Partner Leader at Itron.

Partner Quotes

“Over our 20 years of collaborating with Itron, we have deeply appreciated Itron’s ability to listen to our needs and execute toward our mutual interest in a fast-moving market. The Itron Engage program is a great step toward growing future business in Itron’s Networks and Outcomes business lines, and it is exciting to see Itron invest in its partner community.”

- Ahmet Reşat Görür, CEO of Manas Enerji Yonetimi

“At Vestra, we not only offer equipment, but a dedicated team that seeks the most effective solutions for customer success. For years we have been evolving together with our customers, and we are constantly adapting to the needs of the market. We are confident that through Itron Engage, we will continue and improve our collaboration with Itron, allowing us to strengthen our position in this highly competitive market.”

- Dan Chiriac, Sales Executive, Vestra

About Itron
 Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

