 

Everbridge Launches Next Generation of Its Industry-Leading Resident Connection Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Solution to Maximize Reach of Critical Life Safety Alerts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the next generation of its industry-leading Resident Connection solution designed to expand the reach of first responders and emergency managers by offering the industry’s most comprehensive contact database to deliver critical alerts to residents and businesses in times of crisis.

Everbridge Launches Next Generation of Its Industry-Leading Resident Connection Solution to Maximize Reach of Critical Life Safety Alerts (Photo: Business Wire)

Resident Connection provides Everbridge customers access to the most precise and complete name, address, and phone (SMS, mobile, landline, and VoIP) data available in the United States, aggregated from more than 300 verified sources and geo-coded to home, street, or zip code. The database contains over 225 million resident and 28 million business contacts, allowing local, county, and state government leaders to quickly and accurately reach the largest number of people in an emergency.

When the State of Connecticut implemented Resident Connection, it immediately saw a large jump in the number of people the CTAlert system could reach in a crisis.

“By utilizing Everbridge Resident Connection, the State of Connecticut more than doubled the number of people we can communicate with in the event of an emergency,” said William Youell, Director of Statewide Emergency Telecommunications for the State of Connecticut. “Whether we need to broadcast far and wide in the case of a hurricane or blizzard, or target a specific neighborhood in the case of local hazard, we always have access to the most up-to-date data available when seconds count.”

Resident Connection also allows government agencies to reach the most vulnerable and often underserved populations, including residents with special needs such as limited mobility; dependence on supplemental oxygen or medications; cognitive, visual, or hearing impairment; and lack of internet access. At-risk groups may include children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and people with limited English proficiency who would have challenges receiving or responding to emergency directives. Resident Connection databases take into account such diversity in the population.

