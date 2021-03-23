Telos Hires Industry Veteran Troy Bertram to Lead Global Enterprise Sales Efforts

ASHBURN, Va., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that Troy M. Bertram has joined the company as a vice president to lead global enterprise sales teams across state and local governments, education, regulated industries and commercial business verticals. Bertram brings more than 25 years of experience from government and transformative technology companies.

“Troy’s extensive experience working in business development, sales and industry partnerships will prove invaluable as we increase the momentum in our commercial and regulated industry business,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “He will be instrumental in further developing our global business and channel strategy.”

Bertram joins Telos from Saildrone, where he served as chief revenue officer (CRO). He previously held a general manager position at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he built global business development and partner channel teams that supported enterprise, government, education and non-profit customers around the world.

Before joining AWS in 2013 Bertram spent over a decade at Dell Technologies building and leading multiple sales, services, operations, merger and acquisition and business development teams. Bertram is a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a communications officer in the 82nd Airborne Division. He earned an MBA from Saint Edwards University and a BS in Business and Applied Economics from the University of Minnesota.

“By joining the amazingly talented Telos leadership team,” said Bertram, “I have the opportunity to support and secure our customers’ enterprises with proven best-in-class cybersecurity solutions, so they can focus on their core business and mission.”

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Media:

Mia Wilcox

Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation

Email: wilcox@merrittgrp.com

Phone: (610) 564-6773

Investors:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation

brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed1d05e0-02e2-4f82 ...