PORTLAND, Ore., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application (Neonatal Respiratory Treatment, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" According to the report, the global inhaled nitric oxide industry generated $634.4 million in 2019, is projected to reach $1.18 billion in 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Growing demand from the healthcare sector and rise in chronic diseases drive the growth of the global inhaled nitric oxide market

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Growing demand from the healthcare sector and rise in chronic diseases drive the growth of the global inhaled nitric oxide market. However, high cost of treatment and stringent application norms hinder the market growth. On the other hand, ongoing R&D activities that are leading to new application areas in the healthcare industry create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to the antiviral property and improved oxygenation found in the inhaled nitric oxide, nitric oxide is being tested as an experimental treatment for COVID-19. In addition, several undergoing randomized clinical trials have been conducted to investigate the role of inhaled nitric oxide in COVID-19.

It has also been helpful in protecting healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic from getting sick.

The neonatal respiratory treatment segment to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on application, the neonatal respiratory treatment segment contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global inhaled nitric oxide market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of diseases in the newborn such as persistent pulmonary hypertension, and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF).