 

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market to Reach $1.18 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 8.1% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

Growing demand from the healthcare sector and rise in chronic diseases drive the growth of the global inhaled nitric oxide market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application (Neonatal Respiratory Treatment, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" According to the report, the global inhaled nitric oxide industry generated $634.4 million in 2019, is projected to reach $1.18 billion in 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Logo

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3020

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Growing demand from the healthcare sector and rise in chronic diseases drive the growth of the global inhaled nitric oxide market. However, high cost of treatment and stringent application norms hinder the market growth. On the other hand, ongoing R&D activities that are leading to new application areas in the healthcare industry create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Owing to the antiviral property and improved oxygenation found in the inhaled nitric oxide, nitric oxide is being tested as an experimental treatment for COVID-19. In addition, several undergoing randomized clinical trials have been conducted to investigate the role of inhaled nitric oxide in COVID-19.
  • It has also been helpful in protecting healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic from getting sick. 

The neonatal respiratory treatment segment to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on application, the neonatal respiratory treatment segment contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global inhaled nitric oxide market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of diseases in the newborn such as persistent pulmonary hypertension, and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market to Reach $1.18 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 8.1% CAGR Allied Market Research Growing demand from the healthcare sector and rise in chronic diseases drive the growth of the global inhaled nitric oxide market PORTLAND, Ore., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Inhaled Nitric …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Convidecia in Hungary
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the 10th Annual J.P. Morgan Napa Valley Forum
Crypto Liquidity Platform Black Ocean Opens Customer Whitelist
Bambuser Signs Contract With Japanese Multinational Company
Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release ...
Isoprenol Market to thrive on its Increasing Adoption by Agrochemical Sector, Product Diversification opening opportunities in Cosmetics Sector too: TMR
Lessons Learned From the Closure of Petra Nova, IDTechEx Reports
SMS grey routes are expected to generate revenue leakages of US$37.1 billion between 2020-2024
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area