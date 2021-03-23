DGAP-Adhoc SFC Energy AG: Management proposes enlargement of the Supervisory Board as well as strengthening of corporate governance and personnel diversity
SFC Energy AG: Management proposes enlargement of the Supervisory Board as well as strengthening of corporate governance and personnel diversity
Brunnthal/Munich, 23 March 2021 - Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of SFC Energy AG resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021 to increase the number of Supervisory Board members from currently three to four by amending the Articles of Association. This is to take into account the increased demands on the Supervisory Board's activities, which go hand in hand with the development and growth prospects of the company and the SFC Energy Group.
In the course of the expansion of the Supervisory Board, the corporate governance of the Company and the diversity of the management bodies shall be strengthened at the same time. The Supervisory
Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that a female, internationally educated and experienced candidate be elected to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board also intends to appoint
an Audit Committee. In addition, a staggered structure in the Supervisory Board (so-called "Staggered Board") is to be introduced through different terms of office, so that in future every two
years two Supervisory Board members can be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election, each with a term of office of only four years, instead of the previous five years. On the one hand,
this is intended to preserve experience and a certain continuity of personnel and on the other hand to increase the flexible renewal of the composition of the Supervisory Board.
