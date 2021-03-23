DGAP-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SFC Energy AG: Management proposes enlargement of the Supervisory Board as well as strengthening of corporate governance and personnel diversity 23-March-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 - ISIN DE0007568578

SFC Energy AG: Management proposes enlargement of the Supervisory Board as well as strengthening of corporate governance and personnel diversity

Brunnthal/Munich, 23 March 2021 - Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of SFC Energy AG resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021 to increase the number of Supervisory Board members from currently three to four by amending the Articles of Association. This is to take into account the increased demands on the Supervisory Board's activities, which go hand in hand with the development and growth prospects of the company and the SFC Energy Group.

In the course of the expansion of the Supervisory Board, the corporate governance of the Company and the diversity of the management bodies shall be strengthened at the same time. The Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that a female, internationally educated and experienced candidate be elected to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board also intends to appoint an Audit Committee. In addition, a staggered structure in the Supervisory Board (so-called "Staggered Board") is to be introduced through different terms of office, so that in future every two years two Supervisory Board members can be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election, each with a term of office of only four years, instead of the previous five years. On the one hand, this is intended to preserve experience and a certain continuity of personnel and on the other hand to increase the flexible renewal of the composition of the Supervisory Board.



SFC Energy IR contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com

