Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Lordstown Motors Corp. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of purchasers of the common stock of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE), formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC), and the common stock warrants of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDEW) and of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCW and NASDAQ:DPHCU), between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021, and all holders of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (“DiamondPeak”) common stock entitled to participate in the August 22, 2020 shareholder vote on the merger with Lordstown (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Rico v. Lordstown Motors Corp., No. 21-cv-00616, and is assigned to Judge Patricia A. Gaughan. The Lordstown Motors class action lawsuit charges Lordstown Motors and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Lordstown Motors and/or DiamondPeak Class A common stock or warrants to purchase Class A common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Lordstown Motors class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lordstown Motors class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Lordstown Motors class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Lordstown Motors class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Lordstown Motors class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Lordstown Motors class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Jennifer Caringal of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jcaringal@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Lordstown Motors class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 17, 2021.

