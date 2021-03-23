Voya launches advisor managed accounts program

According to Voya research, when thinking about their retirement, working individuals seek greater support and access to advice around saving and investment decisions. The results of a new Voya survey show that more than three-quarters (76%) of working Americans currently enrolled in a workplace retirement plan agree or strongly agree that they want access to a professional whom they can call with questions and to make investment and savings decisions for them. 1

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the launch of its new advisor managed accounts advisory program in collaboration with Morningstar Investment Management LLC. As one of the latest services within Voya’s suite of innovative resources that support the financial wellness needs of all Americans, the new advisor managed accounts program provides Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) with the proper resources needed to distribute investment advice to retirement plan participants through a consistent and scalable user experience.

“In today’s world, financial professionals are becoming increasingly important, particularly as some individuals will need to rebuild their savings due to the financial impacts of COVID-19,” said Jeff Cimini, senior vice president, Retirement Product, Voya Financial. “At Voya, we are continuously focused on investing in both the resources and technology that can help play a role in advancing a better financial future for all individuals — many of whom are increasingly looking to their employer for guidance and resources. As we continue to think holistically about how the financial wellness needs of individuals will evolve and — importantly — how we can address them, innovations such as managed accounts are an important consideration for employers. By improving savings, investment and retirement ‘spend down’ decisions, managed accounts can ultimately help to have a positive impact on one’s future financial outlook.”

New research from Morningstar Investment Management suggests managed accounts are likely to gain even more popularity among workplace retirement plans in today’s environment as more individuals continue remote-working arrangements. According to the research, remote workers invest differently from office-based workers in 401(k) plans in that they are less likely to be interested in using default investments (such as target-date funds) and are more likely to be interested in a personalized advice option (such as managed accounts).2 The same study also notes that participants who use managed accounts tend to save more for retirement — both when the service is offered as an opt-in and opt-out method.3