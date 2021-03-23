Citi Recognized as an Eleven-Time Industry Leader in Affordable Housing
Citi was once again recognized as the largest affordable housing lender in the Country, according to Affordable Housing Finance (AHF) Magazine’s annual survey of affordable housing lenders. This marks the eleventh consecutive year that Citi has earned this distinction. Citi Community Capital, the bank unit through which Citi works to finance all types of affordable housing and community development projects, reported over $7 billion of lending to finance affordable rental housing projects in 2020.
“Being the number one financer of affordable housing is more than a badge of honor. It’s validation of everything we stand for at Citi,” said Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi. “We are in the business of helping people advance economically and pursue their ambitions. None of that’s possible unless you have a safe, stable place to call home.”
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Total lending and investing by Citi Community Capital in 2020 was over $8.2 billion in affordable housing, education, healthcare and small businesses across 216 U.S. cities. Recent transactions included: $85 million construction to $85 million permanent loan to finance The AJ, a 345 unit multifamily development in Sacramento, CA. The property, located in the Railways, will be the nation’s largest infill development project and will transform 244 acres of historically significant land into a thriving mixed-use community. Citi also provided a $10 million construction loan and $4.9 million permanent loan for the renovation of the Commons at Martineztown, a 96-unit affordable housing development in Albuquerque, NM. Through the RAD program the apartment community was converted from public housing units into affordable housing with long-term affordability preserved, along with much needed property upgrades. In addition, Citi provided funding for Far Rockaway Village, a planned, multi-phase, multi-building redevelopment of under-utilized land in Downtown Far Rockaway, Queens, New York. The development will be completed in an estimated four phases, and upon completion will consist of approximately 1,700 apartments, 100,000 square feet of retail space, and on-site parking. The Project is the largest residential development planned under the Downtown Far Rockaway neighborhood re-zoning plan.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare