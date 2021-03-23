 

Citi Recognized as an Eleven-Time Industry Leader in Affordable Housing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 14:01  |  47   |   |   

Citi was once again recognized as the largest affordable housing lender in the Country, according to Affordable Housing Finance (AHF) Magazine’s annual survey of affordable housing lenders. This marks the eleventh consecutive year that Citi has earned this distinction. Citi Community Capital, the bank unit through which Citi works to finance all types of affordable housing and community development projects, reported over $7 billion of lending to finance affordable rental housing projects in 2020.

“Being the number one financer of affordable housing is more than a badge of honor. It’s validation of everything we stand for at Citi,” said Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi. “We are in the business of helping people advance economically and pursue their ambitions. None of that’s possible unless you have a safe, stable place to call home.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Citigroup!
Long
Basispreis 63,59€
Hebel 8,38
Ask 0,72
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 82,26€
Hebel 6,62
Ask 0,88
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Total lending and investing by Citi Community Capital in 2020 was over $8.2 billion in affordable housing, education, healthcare and small businesses across 216 U.S. cities. Recent transactions included: $85 million construction to $85 million permanent loan to finance The AJ, a 345 unit multifamily development in Sacramento, CA. The property, located in the Railways, will be the nation’s largest infill development project and will transform 244 acres of historically significant land into a thriving mixed-use community. Citi also provided a $10 million construction loan and $4.9 million permanent loan for the renovation of the Commons at Martineztown, a 96-unit affordable housing development in Albuquerque, NM. Through the RAD program the apartment community was converted from public housing units into affordable housing with long-term affordability preserved, along with much needed property upgrades. In addition, Citi provided funding for Far Rockaway Village, a planned, multi-phase, multi-building redevelopment of under-utilized land in Downtown Far Rockaway, Queens, New York. The development will be completed in an estimated four phases, and upon completion will consist of approximately 1,700 apartments, 100,000 square feet of retail space, and on-site parking. The Project is the largest residential development planned under the Downtown Far Rockaway neighborhood re-zoning plan.

Seite 1 von 3
Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Recognized as an Eleven-Time Industry Leader in Affordable Housing Citi was once again recognized as the largest affordable housing lender in the Country, according to Affordable Housing Finance (AHF) Magazine’s annual survey of affordable housing lenders. This marks the eleventh consecutive year that Citi has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
Research Alliance Corp. II, Sponsored by RA Capital Management, L.P., Announces Closing of $149.5 ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Michael Burry: Die aktuellen Top-Investitionen des Short-Sellers
15.03.21
Citi First Quarter 2021 Earnings Review

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
2
NinjaTrader Multiple Brokers - Lifetime License zu verkaufen