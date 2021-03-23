Citi Recognized as an Eleven-Time Industry Leader in Affordable Housing

Citi was once again recognized as the largest affordable housing lender in the Country, according to Affordable Housing Finance (AHF) Magazine’s annual survey of affordable housing lenders. This marks the eleventh consecutive year that Citi has earned this distinction. Citi Community Capital, the bank unit through which Citi works to finance all types of affordable housing and community development projects, reported over $7 billion of lending to finance affordable rental housing projects in 2020.

“Being the number one financer of affordable housing is more than a badge of honor. It’s validation of everything we stand for at Citi,” said Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi. “We are in the business of helping people advance economically and pursue their ambitions. None of that’s possible unless you have a safe, stable place to call home.”