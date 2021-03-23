 

Sabra Health Care REIT Acquires a 100-Unit Senior Housing Facility and a Former Senior Housing Facility to be Converted to an Addiction Treatment Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced the acquisition of a 100-unit senior housing facility in Augusta, Georgia and a former senior housing facility in Gulf Breeze, Florida for an aggregate purchase price of $28.5 million.

On March 5, 2021, Sabra completed the acquisition of a 100-unit assisted living and memory care facility, The Claiborne at West Lake, located in Augusta, Georgia. The community opened in late 2018 and was nearly 90% occupied at the time of the transaction. The transaction was underwritten with an initial cash yield of nearly 8.0%, and features an earnout opportunity for the seller after twelve months. Simultaneously with the acquisition, Sabra entered into a management agreement with Claiborne Senior Living, the incumbent manager, to continue managing the property.

On March 15, 2021, Sabra completed the acquisition of a vacant senior housing facility located in Gulf Breeze, Florida. Sabra will fund up to $3 million of construction cost to convert the facility into a 60-bed addiction treatment center. Simultaneously with the acquisition, Sabra added the facility to an existing triple net master lease with Landmark Recovery. The lease has an initial 15-year term and an initial cash yield of 9.0% escalating annually at the greater of CPI or 2.0%. Landmark Recovery currently leases 5 addiction treatment facilities from Sabra.

“These transactions show Sabra’s commitment and ability to creatively structure accretive investments for our shareholders. We are very excited to begin a new relationship with Claiborne Senior Living and to expand our already successful relationship with Landmark Recovery,” said Talya Nevo-Hacohen, Sabra’s Chief Investment Officer.

About Sabra

Sabra operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

Sabra Health Care REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sabra Health Care REIT Acquires a 100-Unit Senior Housing Facility and a Former Senior Housing Facility to be Converted to an Addiction Treatment Center Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced the acquisition of a 100-unit senior housing facility in Augusta, Georgia and a former senior housing facility in Gulf Breeze, Florida for an aggregate purchase price of $28.5 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
Research Alliance Corp. II, Sponsored by RA Capital Management, L.P., Announces Closing of $149.5 ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference
22.02.21
Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results; Provides Business Update and 1Q 2021 Guidance