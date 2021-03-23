Cohu Announces Partial Debt Prepayment

“Deleveraging is a priority for us, and we are pleased to have executed a meaningful pay down of the debt facility,” said Cohu President and CEO Luis Müller. “Moving forward, capital allocation will continue to be focused on debt reduction and opportunities for expansion of our served markets and technology portfolio.”

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

