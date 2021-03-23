 

Mint and Rocket Mortgage Introduce Fully Digital Mortgage Solution to Empower Home Buyers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021   

Today, Intuit’s (Nasdaq: INTU) personal finance app Mint, and Rocket Mortgage - part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), announced an extension of their partnership where Mint users can get approved to purchase a home entirely digitally, within the Mint app - powered by Rocket Mortgage’s API.

This new solution gives homebuyers the ability to go from application to an accurate rate confirmation and an approval in as few as eight minutes, instead of days. Users can complete the entire process in the Mint app and they can easily import information they have already added to their Mint account. This new mortgage experience simplifies the previously time-consuming and confusing mortgage process and gives homebuyers an advantage in the increasingly competitive housing market.

“This continuation of Mint’s partnership with Rocket Mortgage builds on our efforts to break down barriers and give buyers an advantage in the competitive market,” said Varun Krishna, SVP and head of Mint for Intuit Consumer Group. “The first-of-its-kind simplified digital mortgage experience inside the Mint app is a game changer for homebuyers. Mint users can now lock-in the best rate and capitalize on opportunities more quickly. Our hope is it empowers more people to enter the market with certainty and purchase the home of their dreams.”

“Our mission is to make the mortgage process as simple as possible. We do that with the fully digital Rocket Mortgage process we created more than five years ago, and with help from partners like Mint who make our technology even more accessible for homebuyers,” said Tim Birkmeier, Chief Revenue Officer of Rocket Mortgage. “The Mint integration is the first place to host the Rocket Mortgage experience outside of our website and app. With the massive response we have had from our refinance experience in Mint, we know the new experience for home purchases will help many buyers navigate the competitive spring buying season and for years to come.”

This experience builds on Mint and Rocket Mortgage’s vision to empower Americans to make important financial decisions, in less time, with certainty. In October, the two companies introduced a digital refinance experience within the Mint app. Tens of thousands of homeowners have used the tool to find a lower rate or access their home’s equity.

To learn more or get started with a home purchase or refinance, please visit www.mint.intuit.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving millions of customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mint, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper and we work tirelessly to find new, innovative ways to deliver on this belief. Please visit us for the latest news and information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

Wertpapier


