Meatable bringt 47 Millionen USD für Serie-A-Finanzierung auf, um den Skalierungsweg fortzusetzen und sein Produktportfolio mit Rindfleisch zu erweitern

Krijn de Nood, CEO and co-founder (left) and Daan Luining, CTO and co-founder of Meatable. The Dutch cultivated meat startup recently closed $47 million USD in its Series A funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $60 million. Investors include life sciences and food investors including Section 32, DSM Venturing, Dr. Rick Klausner, Dr. Jeffrey Leiden and others. (Photo: Business Wire)