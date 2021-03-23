Crest and Oral-B Team Up with Miles Brown to Help Kids Conquer Cavities 2Gether

There is nothing more precious than a child’s smile. However, according to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, nearly half of children aged 6-11 are affected by tooth decay. While largely preventable, tooth decay is exacerbated with children in underserved communities, who are twice as likely to suffer from this condition, and their dental diseases are more than twice as likely to go untreated. It can also lead to missed school, trouble eating, sleeping and heightened risk of infection. 1

With a commitment of healthier smiles for all, Crest and Oral-B Kids are teaming up with actor, Miles Brown on a new Conquer Cavities 2Gether initiative. Conquer Cavities 2Gether encourages kids and parents to take the pledge to brush for two minutes, twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste. For every pledge, Crest and Oral-B Kids will donate up to 10,000 Conquer Cavities kits, including toothpaste, toothbrushes and educational materials, to children and families in need.

“Growing up in front of the camera, my parents instilled in me the importance of a healthy smile,” said Brown, “That’s why I’m excited to partner with Crest and Oral-B Kids to inspire and encourage kids and parents to take the pledge, so they can put their best smile forward – no matter where their journey takes them.”

Crest and Oral-B Kids are also proud to partner with America’s ToothFairy, a nonprofit resource provider that has helped nonprofit dental clinics provide dental care to more than 8 million children nationwide. Through our partnership, we will distribute Conquer Cavities 2Gether kits to five partner dental clinics in underserved communities around the country.

“We know there are millions of kids in the U.S. with restricted access to dental care and some even lack basic items like their own toothbrush,” said Jill Malmgren, Executive Director, America’s ToothFairy, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Crest and Oral-B Kids to get Conquer Cavities 2Gether kits to the kids and families that need them most.”

This campaign is part of the Crest and Oral-B aspiration to enable 100% of Americans to have access to oral care products, oral health education and dental care. In 2020 alone, Crest and Oral-B donated more than $2.5 million in products and care to support healthy smiles across the country. The brands have also provided more than $140 million in continuing education to dental professionals over the past 10 years and offered educational materials that make it easy for dental professionals, parents and teachers to educate their kids about the importance of oral care.

“A smile is priceless, and every kid deserves to grow up with a happy and healthy one,” said Carlos Quintero, Vice President, North America Oral Care, P&G “Especially knowing the connection between oral health and whole body health, we are committed to taking action to ensure every child is free and proud to show off their smile to the world. Just one pledge can provide a family with oral care product and education to help build healthy oral habits to last a lifetime.”

To learn more about the Conquer Cavities 2Gether program, and take the pledge to brush for two minutes, twice a day visit ConquerCavities2Gether.com.

About Crest

A trusted leader in oral health, Crest was the first oral care brand to secure the ADA Seal of Acceptance for a clinically proven fluoride toothpaste. Since first introducing fluoride toothpaste 65 years ago, it is estimated that Crest has helped prevent countless cavities in the United States.

About Oral-B

Oral-B is the worldwide leader in the over $5 billion brushing market. Part of the Procter & Gamble Company, the brand includes manual and electric toothbrushes for children and adults, oral irrigators and interdental products, such as dental floss.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SKII, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

1American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry- Pediatric Oral Health Research and Policy Center: State of Little Teeth Report. 2nd ed. 2019.

