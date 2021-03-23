 

Royal Blood to Perform at Roblox’s 2021 Bloxy Awards

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global online platform bringing millions of people together through play, announced today that the British rock duo, Royal Blood, will perform a three-song virtual concert during the 2021 Bloxy Awards. The Bloxy Awards, Roblox’s celebration of the passion, talent, and creativity of the Roblox community of creators and players, will take place on March 27th at Noon PDT on the Roblox Platform. The concert, produced in collaboration with Warner Records, will mark the first live performance of Royal Blood’s new single, “Limbo.”

The Bloxy Awards experience is open to all and takes attendees through four distinct environments on a voyage across the Roblox Metaverse. Each experience will spotlight multiple category winners, and midway through feature an exclusive virtual performance from Royal Blood in a space-themed concert venue.

“We are thrilled to perform virtually in front of the Roblox community,” said Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of Royal Blood. “This promises to be a real cosmic experience. Strap yourselves in - we look forward to seeing you there.”

“The creativity of the Roblox community powers the experiences on our platform, and the social connections players make while sharing these experiences are deeply enriched by music,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. “We're thrilled to host Royal Blood as we celebrate the talent of our creators with the greater Roblox community in this immersive, out-of-this-world Metaverse experience.”

“Royal Blood have always been a forward-thinking band and so it is fitting that they play inside Roblox this year and introduce a whole new audience to their incredible sound,” said Phil Christie, President, Warner Records UK.

After the show premieres on March 27th at Noon PDT, the Bloxy Awards will replay every hour between March 27th and April 6th inside the Bloxy Awards experience on Roblox. A full version of the show will also be recorded and uploaded to YouTube 10 days after the first show airs. A full list of nominees, show details, and special Royal Blood virtual merchandise can be found on the Bloxy Awards event page.

Royal Blood’s upcoming performance underscores Roblox’s commitment to provide artists and labels a unique, creative, and highly immersive way to engage with millions of their fans in the Metaverse. The range of immersive Roblox music experiences, from launch parties to virtual concerts, gives artists and labels a way to engage fans with exclusive performances and virtual merchandise, as well as games, quizzes, chats, Q&A’s and more.

