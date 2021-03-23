Progress Announces New Release of the Chef Enterprise Automation Stack and Chef Infra Client 17

BEDFORD, Mass., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the availability of enhancements to the Chef Enterprise Automation Stack and the new release of Chef Infra Client 17. Progress also announced a new recognition program for Chef Community contributors, which will be highlighted during the April 28 Infra 17 launch webinar. Register here .

“Today’s release not only builds on our commitment to drive innovation to the Chef community, but also on our vision of delivering a unified and scalable platform that accelerates the rate in which enterprise DevSecOps can deliver changes in hybrid-cloud, regulated and edge computing environments,” said Sundar Subramanian, General Manager, Chef Business, Progress.

Chef Enterprise Automation Stack

The latest release of the Chef Enterprise Automation Stack (EAS) is designed to bring together familiar elements of the Chef ecosystem into a more integrated automation solution. Chef EAS gives DevSecOps teams scalable patterns they can use to minimize the effort needed to implement complex solutions, enables full-stack visibility across heterogeneous infrastructure and applications, and unifies the experience for developers, operators, and administrators. It makes infrastructure and application delivery more secure and less complicated so it’s easier to extend value across teams at scale.

New features in EAS include: