 

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ) Announces Orders Increase by More Than 45% to Over 500K in the First Quarter of 2021 With TBNR – World Renowned YouTuber Preston @Prestonsstylez & Brianna RoyallyB @mybrimerch

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today that its orders increased for the first quarter of the year 2021 (January – March) by approximately 45% to more than $500,000 for the contract through their wholly owned subsidiary FW Promo and the world-renowned YouTuber Preston Stylez @Prestonsstylez & RoyallyB Brianna @mybrimerch.

Preston has more than 100 million subscribers across all his channels. "We are grateful that Preston and Brianna have continued their trust in us to supply and produce their merchandise," said Marc Johnson, ADMQ CEO.

About ADMQ:

Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc. | www.admendeavors.com

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

