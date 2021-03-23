Alliance Trust PLC - Net asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Monday 22 March 2021:

- excluding income, 993.3p

- including income, 995.3p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 981.9p

- including income, 983.9p

