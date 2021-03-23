 

Urbanimmersive Launches UI Capture App 2.0

23.03.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce the launch of its ‘UI Capture 2.0’ App for iOS and Android for the Ricoh Theta Z1 360 camera.

Real estate photographers using 360 cameras for the creation of 3D tours are facing many technical challenges due in part to several light conditions. To overcome those challenges, real estate photographers are using different advanced photography technics and software which are complex, cumbersome and time-consuming.

The UI Capture App 1.0 was launched on December 3rd, 2020. This first version was well received and widely used by our clients. The App has proven its worth in simplifying and standardizing the processes of capturing visual content and the post-production of 3D tours. The UI Capture App connects to the 360 cameras and by only using a one-click button, automatically takes charge of controlling all the parameters required for the 3D photo-shooting sessions.

The version 2.0 of the App is already available on the Apple Store and will be available shortly on Google Play Store. This latest version has made several meaningful improvements and added new features. Among other things, those features integrate 3D photo-shooting assistance based on Urbanimmersive’s propriety geocoding algorithm, real-time images cloud transfers, floor identification, orders matching and more. The Company believes that these future additions to its new App 2.0 will continue improving the productivity of photographers while reinforcing the uniqueness of Urbanimmersive solution on the market. Both the geocoding and real-time images cloud transfers also speed up both the shooting and post-production time allowing to deliver faster 3D tours and floor plans to clients.

Andrew Kizell from Andrew Saipe Kizell Photography stated: "I was lucky enough to try out UI Capture 2.0 for shooting, shot four houses today and it worked perfectly, what a huge timesaver, great quality photos and an exceptionally fast turnaround time, thanks to your team for an outstanding improvement for shooting".

The UI Capture App 2.0 can be used by everyone with or without photographic experience and knowledge. This release of UI Capture App 2.0 is compatible with Ricoh Theta Z1, considered the most popular 360 camera on the market and Urbanimmersive intends to add other 360 cameras, such as the Insta360, compatible with the App. The UI Capture App works only in the Urbanimmersive post-production solution.

