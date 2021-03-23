 

omniQ Announces $1.0 Million Expanded Project with a Billion Dollar Marketing Solutions Provider

Achieves record of over $25 million new orders since January 1 st 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“omniQ ” or “the Company”), an object identification company providing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology solutions to the Supply Chain Automation, Traffic Management, Public Safety and Safe City markets, today announced an expanded project with a total value of approximately $1.0 million from a billion-dollar marketing services company in North America.

The customer has over 30,000 employees and generates nearly $2 billion a year in revenue providing sales and marketing services to consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies. Per the updated agreement, the customer will expand Android deployments across North America. Newer technology will replace legacy operating system devices, allowing additional growth in application utilization, expanding into other facets of retail order entry. In addition to Android devices, several hundred mobile printers were purchased for on demand receipt printing. The customer has plans to continue deploying this updated technology and replace all legacy devices.

"We are thrilled with the start of our 2021 fiscal year, generating over $25 million of new orders since January 1st,” said Shai Lustgarten, President and CEO of OMNIQ. “Moreover, it is gratifying to receive a new purchase order, so quickly from a customer, requesting higher volumes of advanced technology. We are experiencing a trend of repeat orders, in higher amounts foretelling tremendous growth from our strong and diversified client base.”

About omniQ Corp. 
omniQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

