 

ATEC Announces Memphis Distribution Facility

Centralized distribution will ensure predictable surgical support as growth expands

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today the intention to lease a 75,000 square foot facility in Memphis, Tennessee, which will house ATEC’s primary distribution operations.

The new facility, from which ATEC will distribute all high-volume, commercially launched products, will allow for more expedient access to the nearby distribution centers, and with extended hours of operation, will significantly enhance the flexibility and predictability of surgical support. ATEC’s headquarters in Carlsbad, California will continue to serve as the hub for development and shipment of alpha release products. ATEC expects to open the new distribution facility in July 2021, and to aggressively ramp up its Memphis operations over the ensuing years. 

Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, asserted, “Revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery also requires that we evolve the standard by which we serve our customers. We must remain predictable and efficient as we rapidly grow. This new distribution facility will not only enable us to better support surgeries with earlier deliveries and later shipping cutoffs, its central location will position us to more adeptly meet the expanding demand for ATEC solutions nationwide. We have already begun to assemble Memphis leadership with extensive know how and deep spine experience, and look forward to rapidly building a highly engaged, talented local team.”

“Memphis has long been a hub for introducing spinal and medical device innovations that have defined the state-of-art and improved patient care. This legacy continues as we welcome ATEC to one of the country’s largest medical device markets,” said Ted Townsend, Chief Economic Development Officer for the Greater Memphis Chamber. “The Greater Memphis Chamber is thankful to the executive team for their discernment and eventual selection of Memphis to house their U.S. expansion.”

“We are proud to welcome another California-based company to Tennessee and thank ATEC for selecting Memphis for its new distribution facility,” said Bob Rolfe, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. “The medical device and healthcare industry is booming in Tennessee, and since last year we have had more than 2,000 new jobs committed to this sector. ATEC is in good company with its decision to locate operations in Memphis.”

