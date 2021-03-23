SodexoMAGIC Donates 1,000 ‘Welcome back to School – Safe at Home’ Safety Kits to Chicago Public Schools Students Upon Returning to In-Person Learning

GAITHERSBURG, Md, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodexoMAGIC has been mobilizing its resources and providing support to clients and staff to help them stay safe and healthy since the beginning of the pandemic. As Chicago Public School (CPS) students and teachers return to in-school learning, SodexoMAGIC – a facilities management partner for CPS – rallied resources and local company partners including Diverse Facility Solutions, Miramar Group, SPAAN Tech, PMA, Sneaky Clean, PerfectCLEAN, Home Depot Pro and Kellogg’s to donate ‘home safety kits’ for students that include essential PPE, disinfectant cleaning supplies and healthy snack items.

SodexoMAGIC Partners With CPS To Ensure The Safety Of Students, Teachers And Families Extends Beyond School Walls

On March 23rd, over 1,000 ‘home safety kits’ will be distributed to students during their schools’ dismissal period.

The kits will be available to students across various CPS schools including Washington G, Ruiz, Brunson, Beasley, White and Clay Elementary School. The goal of this initiative is to help parents keep their homes and families safe outside of school hours.

Each kit contains a variety of useful PPE items such as

a 50-count box of disposable masks

a full-size bottle of hand sanitizer

a 50-count pack of disinfectant wipes

a 1 qt bottle of disinfectant cleaning solution

a reusable microfiber cleaning towel

numerous single packet hand sanitizer gel

Wholegrain Chat Snax Graham Cookies from Kellogg’s

a colorful English / Spanish note card with CDC Covid-19 safety guidelines

All items are packaged in a reusable drawstring bag allowing for easy transport home to the students’ families.

“Our mission at SodexoMAGIC is to enhance quality of life in the communities we serve and that means for us to further support the efforts of CPS to keep students and their families safe even outside the school walls by providing these resources to families in the district,” said Brian Holt, VP Operations, SodexoMAGIC. “While our team has mobilized to identify solutions and innovations to ensure clean and safe learning environments, we also understand staying healthy and safe extends beyond the classroom walls.”