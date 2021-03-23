 

SodexoMAGIC Donates 1,000 ‘Welcome back to School – Safe at Home’ Safety Kits to Chicago Public Schools Students Upon Returning to In-Person Learning

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

SodexoMAGIC Partners With CPS To Ensure The Safety Of Students, Teachers And Families Extends Beyond School Walls

GAITHERSBURG, Md, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodexoMAGIC has been mobilizing its resources and providing support to clients and staff to help them stay safe and healthy since the beginning of the pandemic. As Chicago Public School (CPS) students and teachers return to in-school learning, SodexoMAGIC –  a facilities management partner for CPS – rallied resources and local company partners including Diverse Facility Solutions, Miramar Group, SPAAN Tech, PMA, Sneaky Clean, PerfectCLEAN, Home Depot Pro and Kellogg’s to donate ‘home safety kits’ for students that include essential PPE, disinfectant cleaning supplies and healthy snack items.

 

On March 23rd, over 1,000 ‘home safety kits’ will be distributed to students during their schools’ dismissal period.

 

The kits will be available to students across various CPS schools including Washington G, Ruiz, Brunson, Beasley, White and Clay Elementary School.  The goal of this initiative is to help parents keep their homes and families safe outside of school hours. 

 

Each kit contains a variety of useful PPE items such as

  • a 50-count box of disposable masks
  • a full-size bottle of hand sanitizer
  • a 50-count pack of disinfectant wipes
  • a 1 qt bottle of disinfectant cleaning solution
  • a reusable microfiber cleaning towel
  • numerous single packet hand sanitizer gel
  • Wholegrain Chat Snax Graham Cookies from Kellogg’s
  • a colorful English / Spanish note card with CDC Covid-19 safety guidelines

All items are packaged in a reusable drawstring bag allowing for easy transport home to the students’ families.  

 

“Our mission at SodexoMAGIC is to enhance quality of life in the communities we serve and that means for us to further support the efforts of CPS to keep students and their families safe even outside the school walls by providing these resources to families in the district,” said Brian Holt, VP Operations, SodexoMAGIC. “While our team has mobilized to identify solutions and innovations to ensure clean and safe learning environments, we also understand staying healthy and safe extends beyond the classroom walls.”

Seite 1 von 3
Sodexo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SodexoMAGIC Donates 1,000 ‘Welcome back to School – Safe at Home’ Safety Kits to Chicago Public Schools Students Upon Returning to In-Person Learning SodexoMAGIC Partners With CPS To Ensure The Safety Of Students, Teachers And Families Extends Beyond School WallsGAITHERSBURG, Md, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SodexoMAGIC has been mobilizing its resources and providing support to clients and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Leading Edge Materials CEO's Letter to the Shareholders
Novo Nordisk receives Refusal to File letter for once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg for the treatment ...
Umicore - Acquisition of own shares
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Sodexo appoints Anne Bardot as Group Chief Communications Officer
19.03.21
Sodexo and the IUF committed to health and safety priorities
17.03.21
Sodexo announces the departure of its Chief People Officer
16.03.21
Menu Items Unveiled for College Basketball’s Big Event at Lucas Oil Stadium
15.03.21
Sodexo and ‘Women Back to Work’ Help Bridge the Employment Gap for Women Re-entering the workforce
03.03.21
Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights February 28, 2021
23.02.21
Sodexo Launches $10M Scholarship Program Administered by UNCF for its U.S. Frontline Employees and Their Dependents to Attend HBCUs
22.02.21
Sodexo and PartsSource form Industry Partnership to Advance Healthcare Technology Management Innovation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
1
Sodexo funktioniert