Medolife Rx Announces Pre-Clinical Results on Drug Candidate Escozine Showing Efficacy in Eliminating Cell Lines in Ovarian and Bladder Cancer

BURBANK, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today clinical trial results conducted on its lead drug candidate Escozine where the drug eradicated in vitro bladder (SCaBER) and ovarian (OVCAR-3 and IGR-OV1) cancer cell lines when administered for 24 hours.

The study was conducted at one of the most prestigious academic research facilities in the United States. The goal of the study was to assess the viability of human bladder and ovarian cancer cells treated with Escozine, the Company’s polarized drug candidate derived from a small molecular peptide found in scorpions. It examined the effects of both polarized and non-polarized versions of the drug on the viability of cell walls, finding that only the polarized version had a significant effect on eliminating the cell lines in all three cancers. This highlights not only the potential of Escozine as a treatment for cancer, but the increased efficacy and bioavailability of the drug through the polarization methodology unique to Medolife Rx. Cell lines are commonly used in in vitro model systems in many drug discovery research programs. They retain most of the genetic properties of the cancer of origin and provide researchers with an indefinite source of biological material for experimental purposes (source). This study was especially significant in that Escozine eradicated the cell lines completely, furthering the hypothesis that the drug could eliminate cancer cells in humans completely as well.

“We could not be more pleased by the results of this research,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “As we progress in our clinical research on Escozine, where we are initially targeting product registration and approval for treatment of COVID-19, we are conducting ongoing research on its potential therapeutic benefits as a treatment for various other indications, including many types of cancer. In this study, our drug completely eliminated the cell lines of two types of cancer in three samples. These results are not just exciting, they could be the precipice for what could become an effective treatment for one of the largest health issues in the world. Beyond proving the peptides’ ability to eradicate cancer cell lines, the study also showed how effective our polarization technology is on increasing efficacy. With results like these, I could not be more confident in Escozine as a viable treatment for a variety of health issues and we are so proud to continue to push it through clinical trials around the world.”