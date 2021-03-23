 

Globus Maritime Limited Announces the Acquisition of a 2018-Built “Eco” Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

GLYFADA, Greece, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or "Globus") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has entered into, through a separate wholly owned subsidiary, an agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a 2018-built “Eco” (i.e., with certain fuel efficiency design features) Kamsarmax vessel built by the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding yard, for $27 million. The purchase agreement is subject to standard closing conditions and requirements.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to Globus during the second quarter of 2021. 

On completion of this acquisition and the acquisition of the Kamsarmax vessel that the Company previously agreed to acquire and announced on February 18, 2021, which is also subject to standard closing conditions and requirements, the fleet of Globus is expected to expand to eight modern dry bulk carriers with a total carrying capacity of 544,420 deadweight tons and a weighted average age of 9.9 years (as of March 22, 2021).

Athanasios (“Thanos”) Feidakis, President and CEO of Globus commented:

“We are very pleased to announce yet another agreement to purchase a modern vessel resulting in an increase of our fleet carrying capacity and a decrease of the average age of the fleet.

We are excited to welcome the new vessel into our fleet and operations and believe that its expected long operating life will add value to the Company and contribute significantly to our long-term success. The vessel is modern and fuel efficient, and fits our strategy and expansion plans.”

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of six dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 Dwt and a weighted average age of 11.2 years as of December 31, 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Globus undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Globus describes in the reports it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited
Athanasios Feidakis
Capital Link – New York
Nicolas Bornozis
                        +30 210 960 8300
a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr
+1 212 661 7566
globus@capitallink.com
     



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Globus Maritime Limited Announces the Acquisition of a 2018-Built “Eco” Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier GLYFADA, Greece, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or "Globus") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has entered into, through a separate wholly owned subsidiary, an agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Leading Edge Materials CEO's Letter to the Shareholders
Novo Nordisk receives Refusal to File letter for once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg for the treatment ...
Umicore - Acquisition of own shares
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin