A88CBD Products Now Available in Gabe’s, Reasor’s Foods and Banner Wholesale Grocers

“We continue to see strong momentum across our A88CBD product portfolio. Our CBD water is leading the charge and quickly gaining traction among retailers and consumers,” says Ricky Wright, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “With improving demand trends for CBD consumer products, a favorable legislative landscape and a higher retail channel acceptance, we believe our A88CBD lifestyle products are well-positioned to capture a significant share in this emerging consumer goods category. We will continue to look for opportunities to grow our product line’s brick-and-mortar presence.”

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), premium producer of bottled alkaline water and CBD infused products, is pleased to announce new partnerships with three retailers — Gabe’s, Reasor’s Foods and Banner Wholesale Grocers — to carry its A88CBD and A88 Infused products. Specialty discount retailer Gabe’s will carry its A88CBD 10-pack regular gummies (in multiple flavors) and A88CBD lemon-lime flavored CBD waters across 120 of its high-volume store locations; Reasor’s Foods, a regional grocery store chain in the Southwest, will carry five of its topical products across 20 locations; and A88CBD gummies as well as A88 Infused CBD lemon lime flavored water is now available at Chicago based Banner Wholesale Grocers.

The Alkaline Water Company’s recently launched A88CBD gummies and CBD flavored water will now be offered at all Gabe’s, a company known for its quality of goods and exceptional prices. In addition, Reasor’s Foods will carry the Alkaline Water Company’s CBD topicals line and Banner Wholesale Grocers, an independent Chicago-based grocer and wholesaler with stores across the Midwest, will distribute A88CBD products to select retailers.

These partnerships are meaningful wins for the A88CBD brand as it enhances the Alkaline Water Company’s brick-and-mortar presence with some of the most sought-after CBD products in the segment.

The Alkaline Water Company’s top-of-the-line and robust portfolio of A88CBD topical and ingestible products is doing very well in the e-commerce channel through its site A88CBD.com, and its teams are pursuing a strong pipeline of retail opportunities across all trade channels.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

