 

HempFusion Wellness Announces Toxicology Results from Validcare’s Clinical Study on CBD Liver Safety

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 14:20  |  39   |   |   

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce that Validcare, the organization coordinating the execution of what the Company believes to be the largest human observational, liver and human toxicology study to date, has released its initial findings from the industry sponsored, decentralized human safety study of hemp derived CBD products. The preliminary findings are validating and encouraging, and according to the study’s investigators, there was no evidence of liver toxicity in the 839 participants in the clinical trials.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005376/en/

After seven months of clinical investigation, Validcare announced that its team of principal investigators met with members of the United States Food and Drug Agency’s Cannabis Product Council (formerly known as the Cannabis Work Group) (“FDA” or “Agency”) to share initial findings from the clinical study. This study was commissioned and designed in response to the FDA’s requests, including the Agency’s March 5, 2020 report to the United States Congress for science-based data, so the FDA can confidently determine the appropriate regulatory path(s) for hemp derived CBD products.

“Participating in what is believed to be the largest human liver toxicology study on CBD was a tremendous honor, and the initial findings are incredibly validating for consumer safety,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this is a pivotal step forward for the CBD industry, and we look forward to continuing to find ways to provide consumers with safe and quality products. When specifically looking at how our products performed in the study, having no liver toxicity only bolsters what we have always stated about our products. We believe they are safe,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

“We are encouraged by these findings and are hopeful this study provides the FDA with sufficient science-based data to determine and take action on a safe regulatory path forward,” commented Dr. Aqua, M.D., Co-Principal Investigator of this IRB-approved study. “We will continue to analyze this real-world data. Due to the overwhelming success, we are adding a second cohort to this study to increase statistical certainty for liver safety and secondary measures across diverse populations and consumers with various medical conditions,” continued Dr. Aqua.

Seite 1 von 4
HempFusion Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HempFusion Wellness Announces Toxicology Results from Validcare’s Clinical Study on CBD Liver Safety HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce that Validcare, the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
ASGN Announces Several Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors
Wabtec to Acquire Nordco
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
HempFusion Wellness Enters China with Probulin Probiotics Through Alibaba Group’s Tmall Global, Reaching More Than 750 Million Potential New Consumers
09.03.21
HempFusion Is the Top Performing Topical CBD Brand at Major Food-Drug Mass Retailer
03.03.21
HempFusion Wellness Submits Novel Foods Dossier to the United Kingdom’s Regulatory Food Safety Agency
26.02.21
HempFusion Wellness Announces Broadening of Share Liquidity With DTC Full-Service Eligibility

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
2
HempFusion Wellness